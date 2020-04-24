Analysts Anticipate Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.14. Core-Mark reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CORE shares. Stephens increased their price target on Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Core-Mark by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,366,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,890,000 after buying an additional 32,735 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 27,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 24,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CORE traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.88. 160,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,540. Core-Mark has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

