Analysts Anticipate Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franks International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). Franks International posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Franks International will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Franks International.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Franks International had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 40.58%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of FI opened at $2.34 on Friday. Franks International has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Franks International news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $56,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,235,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 144,282 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 445,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,281 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franks International during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franks International during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

