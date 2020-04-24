Analysts Anticipate Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hamilton Beach Brands an industry rank of 202 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $150.58 million, a PE ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $21.61.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $207.09 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 32.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

