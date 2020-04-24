Analysts Anticipate Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) to Post $0.27 EPS

Brokerages expect that Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Proofpoint posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

Shares of PFPT opened at $118.76 on Friday. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

In related news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $3,127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,863,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $198,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,228 shares of company stock worth $10,664,520. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,735,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at $70,529,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at $56,275,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at $47,194,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 232,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

