Analysts Anticipate Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.38. Quaker Chemical reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.54 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on KWR. ValuEngine lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

NYSE:KWR traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.29. 135,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,176. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $108.14 and a 1 year high of $224.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Hungary Holding Korlatolt Gulf bought 3,404,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.58 per share, for a total transaction of $458,171,284.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 869,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,017,040.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,374,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $16,452,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 204,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,678,000 after buying an additional 59,713 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7,759.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 37,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,835,000 after buying an additional 28,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

