Analysts Anticipate Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.38. Quaker Chemical reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.54 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on KWR. ValuEngine lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

NYSE:KWR traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.29. 135,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,176. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $108.14 and a 1 year high of $224.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Hungary Holding Korlatolt Gulf bought 3,404,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.58 per share, for a total transaction of $458,171,284.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 869,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,017,040.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,374,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $16,452,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 204,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,678,000 after buying an additional 59,713 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7,759.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 37,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,835,000 after buying an additional 28,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply