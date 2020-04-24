Analysts Anticipate Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $898.29 Million

Brokerages expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) to announce sales of $898.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $903.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $892.02 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported sales of $855.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $4.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on TME. BOCOM International raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,158,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,696,000 after purchasing an additional 53,538 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,041,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,080 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,737,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,093,000 after purchasing an additional 515,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,423,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.