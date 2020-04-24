Analysts Anticipate XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) to Announce ($0.05) Earnings Per Share

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $0.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.05) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned XCel Brands an industry rank of 207 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of XCel Brands in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of XELB stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.60. 23,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,633. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. XCel Brands has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). XCel Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XCel Brands will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XCel Brands stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,292 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.46% of XCel Brands worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

