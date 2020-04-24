Analysts Anticipate Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.01. Yelp reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yelp.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $268.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YELP. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.31.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. Yelp has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $158,529.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,406,684.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 40.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.