Analysts Expect Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) to Post -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) will announce ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Bellerophon Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLPH shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,679,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 36.65% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of -1.31. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.