Analysts Expect Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Billion

Analysts expect Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) to announce $3.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. Berry Global Group posted sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $12.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $12.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.90 billion to $12.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BERY opened at $36.23 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.20.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.