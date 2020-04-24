Analysts Expect Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) to Post $0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.13. Inovalon posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.18 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.00, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

In other Inovalon news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 30,071 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $619,763.31. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 567,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,687,230.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $308,402.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 277,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,809.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 315,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

