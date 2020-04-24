Analysts Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the highest is $1.58 billion. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $7.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $11.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share.

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

In other news, Director James S. Kahan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.96 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,910.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $99,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,113.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,318. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $96,938,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $39.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -563.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.03. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

