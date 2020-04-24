Analysts Expect Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Vertex Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $42.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VTNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 408.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,393 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 537,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 241,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

VTNR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 156,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $22.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

