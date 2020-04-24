Analysts Expect Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Brokerages expect that Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wendys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.08. Wendys reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendys will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wendys.

Get Wendys alerts:

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.70 million. Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wendys from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Wendys from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Wendys stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.00. Wendys has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wendys in the third quarter worth $925,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wendys in the third quarter worth $113,000. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Wendys by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Wendys by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wendys (WEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.