Analysts Expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) will post sales of $2.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the highest is $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $8.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $8.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $9.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS.

WAB has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens decreased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WAB opened at $52.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.39. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.