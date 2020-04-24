Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 24th (ADS, ANSS, APD, AR, ASUR, AZPN, B, BDN, BIG, BIIB)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 24th:

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $40.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Alliance Data Systems Co alerts:

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $249.00 to $280.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from $256.00 to $261.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $1.00 to $2.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $154.00 to $114.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $239.00 to $262.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $10.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $360.00 to $350.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $52.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alphabet (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $239.00 to $262.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $21.00 to $11.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $75.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $7.00 to $14.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price trimmed by Nomura from $105.00 to $90.00. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $66.00 to $63.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $7.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $29.00 to $33.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $335.00 to $350.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $10.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $39.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $43.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $40.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $265.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $230.00 to $255.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $36.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $30.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $138.00 to $82.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $108.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $47.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $335.00 to $325.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $275.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank AG from $15.00 to $9.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $155.00 to $143.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $14.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $30.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $52.50 to $51.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $58.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank AG from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $5.50 to $4.50. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $20.00 to $11.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $24.00 to $9.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Mail Ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $22.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target raised by Nomura from $350.00 to $372.00. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $4.00 to $1.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $65.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $3.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc from $125.00 to $90.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $32.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $58.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $33.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc from $28.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $11.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $140.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $172.00 to $167.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $1.00 to $3.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) had its price target reduced by Sidoti from $73.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank AG from $122.00 to $121.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price lowered by Nomura from $131.00 to $121.00. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $11.00 to $12.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price raised by Nomura from $90.00 to $95.00. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $155.00 to $154.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $19.00 to $16.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $28.00 to $25.00. They currently have a sector overweight rating on the stock.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $26.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $3.50 to $1.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $31.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $46.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.