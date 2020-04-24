Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Element Fleet Management (EFN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Element Fleet Management (TSE: EFN) recently:

4/19/2020 – Element Fleet Management was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$15.00.

4/15/2020 – Element Fleet Management had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$12.00.

4/14/2020 – Element Fleet Management had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Element Fleet Management was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$15.00.

4/9/2020 – Element Fleet Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Element Fleet Management was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/24/2020 – Element Fleet Management had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “top pick” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$11.25 to C$12.25.

2/24/2020 – Element Fleet Management had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$14.50.

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$9.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 77.50. Element Fleet Management Corp has a 12 month low of C$6.96 and a 12 month high of C$13.47.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$256.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$246.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Element Fleet Management Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

