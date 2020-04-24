Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Leggett & Platt (LEG)

Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/16/2020 – Leggett & Platt had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $24.00 to $29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Leggett & Platt had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Leggett & Platt had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Leggett & Platt had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $50.00 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Leggett & Platt was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Leggett have underperformed its industry year to date. The trend is likely to continue, given lower-than-expected revenues in fourth-quarter 2019 and tepid 2020 guidance. The company expects its top and bottom lines to remain soft in 2020 due to rising steel scrap costs, changes in LIFO, foam chemical deflation in the ECS business and investment expenses. Earnings estimates for 2020 have moved 4% south over the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ concern over the company’s earnings growth potential. However, strong Automotive, U.S. Spring, Work Furniture and Aerospace businesses, contribution from acquisitions, initiatives to enhance its business portfolio and disciplined capital allocation bode well.”

3/6/2020 – Leggett & Platt was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

NYSE:LEG opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,237 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,281,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

