Analysts Set $7.00 Target Price for Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX)

Shares of Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $7.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Marine Products an industry rank of 187 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MPX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Marine Products from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE:MPX opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. Marine Products has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $278.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Marine Products had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Marine Products will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Marine Products during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Marine Products by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

