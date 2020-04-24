Analysts Set Expectations for Netflix, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Netflix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. Netflix’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.62.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $425.01. 2,889,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,084,260. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $449.52. The company has a market capitalization of $187.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

