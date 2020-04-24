Analyzing National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) and CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH)

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) and CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get National Instruments alerts:

This table compares National Instruments and CounterPath’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Instruments $1.35 billion 3.56 $162.15 million $1.31 28.13 CounterPath $10.77 million 1.59 -$5.01 million N/A N/A

National Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than CounterPath.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of National Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of CounterPath shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of National Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.0% of CounterPath shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for National Instruments and CounterPath, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Instruments 0 4 1 0 2.20 CounterPath 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Instruments currently has a consensus price target of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.62%. Given National Instruments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Instruments is more favorable than CounterPath.

Risk & Volatility

National Instruments has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CounterPath has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National Instruments and CounterPath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Instruments 11.98% 14.81% 10.59% CounterPath -26.37% -119.30% -24.10%

Summary

National Instruments beats CounterPath on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data. The company's application software comprises TestStand, which is used for automated test and measurement applications in a manufacturing environment; VeriStand, a ready-to-use software environment for configuring real-time testing applications; Flexlogger for quick sensor configuration and data logging of mixed signals to verify electromechanical systems; and InsightCM Enterprise, a software solution with integrated hardware options for monitoring ancillary rotating equipment. Its systems and data management software include DIAdem, which is configuration-based technical data management, analysis, and report generation tools to mine and analyze engineering and measurement data; and SystemLink, a systems management software that enables the mass coordination of connected devices, software deployments, and data communications throughout a distributed system. The company also offers PXI hardware form factor that combines PC software and PCI hardware with advanced instrumentation capabilities; NI C-series data acquisition and control products; and NI semiconductor test systems, as well as software and hardware maintenance, and training and certification services. It serves semiconductor, transportation, and aerospace and defense industries, as well as government agencies. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

CounterPath Company Profile

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers; Bria X, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud; and Cloud Solutions for enterprises, operators, and telecommunication channel partners to leverage the Stretto Platform to procure, distribute, provide, and manage Bria Stretto clients from the cloud, as well as to offer hosted messaging and collaboration solutions. In addition, it provides subscription, support, and maintenance services; and professional and other services, such as product configuration and customization, implementation, engineering, and training. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.