Anchor (ANCT) Price Hits $0.79 on Top Exchanges

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.12 million and $72,742.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Anchor has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Anchor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00010471 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.32 or 0.02562852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00213209 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00058782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00050168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,809,898 tokens. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Anchor Token Trading

Anchor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.