Anderson Hoagland & Co. Buys 1,963 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Centene accounts for about 1.4% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centene by 2,003.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 135,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 129,014 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Centene by 1.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 187,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Centene by 15.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Centene during the third quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Centene during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $69.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. Centene’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 14,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $913,762.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,686 shares of company stock worth $3,470,063 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.