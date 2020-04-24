Anderson Hoagland & Co. Buys 900 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises about 1.1% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in ASML by 975.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.75.

Shares of ASML opened at $289.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79. ASML Holding NV has a 1 year low of $186.31 and a 1 year high of $319.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. ASML had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 21.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

