Anderson Hoagland & Co. Grows Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,785 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $88.08 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 103.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.07 and a 200-day moving average of $114.03.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

