Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Post were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,673,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Post by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,027,000 after acquiring an additional 295,986 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Post by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 329,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,982,000 after purchasing an additional 236,600 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Post by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,027,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,165,000 after purchasing an additional 154,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Post by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 481,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,528,000 after purchasing an additional 131,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POST. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Post in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Post from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

In other news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $356,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,433. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POST opened at $90.91 on Friday. Post Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $113.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.39 and a 200-day moving average of $100.97. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 68.35, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

