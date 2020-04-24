Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $1.46 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 365.7% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 222,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,793,000 after purchasing an additional 124,810 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.0% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $268.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.59 and its 200 day moving average is $261.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $296.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.