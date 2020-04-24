Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.2% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,012,211,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861,939 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BMY opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

