Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $2.18 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises about 1.3% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 164,842 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 165.2% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

