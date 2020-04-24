Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $2.72 Million Holdings in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. NESTLE S A/S comprises 1.7% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,612,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.8% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 850,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,628,000 after acquiring an additional 31,322 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 648,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its position in NESTLE S A/S by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 237,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NESTLE S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,930,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. NESTLE S A/S has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $324.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NESTLE S A/S Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.