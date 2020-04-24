Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 2.1% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.61.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $258.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $306.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.09 and a 200-day moving average of $264.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.