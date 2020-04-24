Anderson Hoagland & Co. Increases Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Unilever by 1,445.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Unilever by 73.4% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UN shares. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of UN stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average of $56.16. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.