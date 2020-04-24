Anderson Hoagland & Co. Raises Stock Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Discovery Communications comprises approximately 1.3% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DISCA. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,014.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DISCA. Barrington Research cut their price target on Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of DISCA opened at $20.39 on Friday. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

