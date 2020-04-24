Anderson Hoagland & Co. Raises Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 678,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,232,000 after buying an additional 81,017 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.86.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $99.43 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $632,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

