Andesa Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.4% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 120.6% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 374,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $405,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $155.51 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $394.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.36.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

