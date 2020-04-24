AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock Position Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.17% of AngioDynamics worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 284,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 230,262 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,786,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,910,000 after acquiring an additional 752,187 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 301,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 56,738 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $10.52 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.78 million, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub downgraded AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

