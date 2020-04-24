ANON (ANON) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $40.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a market cap of $52,246.35 and $40.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.79 or 0.02563374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00212136 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00058852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00050249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io.

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

