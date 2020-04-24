Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Increased to $2.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target raised by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s previous close.

AR has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.75 to $1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

AR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 120,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,938,170. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $616.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $952.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 311,894 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Antero Resources by 707.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 867,866 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 760,446 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 22,753.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,648 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 364,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.