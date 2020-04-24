Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) to report $3.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.35 billion. AON posted sales of $3.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $11.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $11.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.01 billion to $12.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra cut their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AON from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.50.

In other AON news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at $873,617.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of AON by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,549,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,557,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,202,000 after acquiring an additional 879,207 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 15,389.8% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 759,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 754,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,214,000 after acquiring an additional 617,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON opened at $174.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. AON has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.86. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

