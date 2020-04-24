Apollo Global Management (APO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) in the last few weeks:

4/17/2020 – Apollo Global Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Apollo Global Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $61.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $39.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Apollo Global Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $53.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

3/18/2020 – Apollo Global Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $47.00 to $39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Apollo Global Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Apollo Global Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $48.00 to $47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of APO stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.11 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anthony Civale sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $119,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $16,980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,485,916 shares of company stock valued at $66,054,592. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

