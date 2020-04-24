Apollo Global Management (APO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.11 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apollo Global Management to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of APO opened at $38.05 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Several research firms have weighed in on APO. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

In other Apollo Global Management news, COO Anthony Civale sold 2,538 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $119,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Ducey acquired 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,973.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,485,916 shares of company stock worth $66,054,592. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.