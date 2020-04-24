Apollon (XAP) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last week, Apollon has traded 54.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Apollon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Graviex. Apollon has a market cap of $4,484.69 and approximately $1.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollon alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00064167 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000310 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Apollon

Apollon is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.