Aptiv (APTV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/21/2020 – Aptiv was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/14/2020 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Aptiv is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $98.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Aptiv is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Aptiv was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

3/25/2020 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $105.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Aptiv was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2020 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $60.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Aptiv was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/3/2020 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Aptiv is now covered by analysts at Cleveland Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Aptiv was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.51. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Aptiv by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Aptiv by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

