Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.11.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

In related news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.02. Archer Daniels Midland has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $47.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

