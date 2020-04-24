Arion Hits 24-Hour Volume of $173.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. Over the last week, Arion has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a market capitalization of $30,421.41 and approximately $173.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013341 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.07 or 0.02585238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00212144 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00058794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 12,240,202 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

