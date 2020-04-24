Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

