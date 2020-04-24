Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 341.63 ($4.49).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASCL. Barclays reduced their target price on Ascential from GBX 395 ($5.20) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.81) price target (down previously from GBX 420 ($5.52)) on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Ascential from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 245 ($3.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of ASCL stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 209.40 ($2.75). 519,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Ascential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173.80 ($2.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61). The stock has a market cap of $840.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 239.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 332.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Ascential’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Ascential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.16%.

In related news, insider Duncan Painter bought 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £17,998.92 ($23,676.56).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

