Asian Fintech (AFIN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $31,836.00

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. In the last week, Asian Fintech has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Asian Fintech has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $31,836.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asian Fintech token can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Crex24 and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.79 or 0.02563374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00212136 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00058852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00050249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin. The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin.

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

