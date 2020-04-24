ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ASMIY stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779 shares, compared to its average volume of 393. ASM International has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $135.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.28.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $443.51 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASM International stock. EQIS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. EQIS Capital Management’s holdings in ASM International were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

