Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Shares in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.14% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,392,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 331,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 90,405 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,791,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,723,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 411,356 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 35,368 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHLB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.49. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $33.72.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 16.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

